Kenya: Locals Protest Poor State of Mamboleo-Chemelil Road

Kisumu — Transport along Kisumu-Kakamega and Mamboleo-Miwani roads was temporarily paralysed on Monday morning as locals protested the poor state of Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil road.

The locals blocked the two major roads causing heavy traffic jam as passengers were forced to trek to work.

They complainted that the roads remain in poor condition despite numerous protest.

Ben Adega who spoke to journalists said local leaders had failed to push the national government to work on the roads.

Road users complained of the constant breakdown of their vehicles occasioned by the poor state of the road.

They appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to improve infrastructure in the area as part of his Big 4 agenda in his last term in office.

It took the intervention of police officers, who fired teargas, to break-up the protest and remove barricades that were placed on the road.

Transport later returned to normal.

This is the second major protest held over the poor state of the road.

