30 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teenager Kipruto Sizzles in New York 10km

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — Kenyan teenager Rhonex Kipruto clocked the fastest 10km time ever on US soil at the UAE Healthy Kidney 10km in New York City's Central Park on Sunday.

The 18-year-old clocked 27:08 to eclipse the previous US all-comers mark of 27:11 set by Sammy Kipketer in New Orleans in 2002.

His time is the seventh fastest ever run on a record-eligible course.

Kipruto finished 11 seconds ahead of compatriot Mathew Kimeli who finished second in 27:19. Rounding out the men's podium was Ethiopia's Teshome Mekonen placing third in a time of 28:10.

Kipruto smashed the previous event record of 27:35, set by world record holder Leonard Patrick Komon of Kenya in 2011.

Ethiopia's Buze Diriba won the women's race in 32:04, just ahead of compatriot Aselefech Mergia who clocked 32:06. Monicah Ngige of Kenya finished third for the second consecutive year in 32:15.

Kenya

56 Face Underage Drinking Charges

Police in Taita charged 56 minors with underage drinking on Monday. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.