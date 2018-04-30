Kenya: Gor Coach Impressed With Russia Bound Kids

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League title winning coach Dylan Kerr was the high profile personality as Kenya joined over 200 world cities in celebrating the International Day of Football and Friendship.

The Kenyan version of the event went down at the Nairobi's Camp Toyoyo's ground over the weekend and was marked simultaneously in major cities of the world.

Gor coach, Kerr met young footballer Jadidi Ndambuki and young journalist Myles Muriuki, both who represent Kenya at the sixth edition of the Football for Friendship tourney.

Kerr, who led the record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia to the historic group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, urged the Kenyan ambassadors to Russia to keep their head down and keep pushing for their dreams.

"I am I impressed with the young kids, I believe they are destined to go far, my advice is that they shouldn't be carried away, but keep pushing to achieve their dreams. In them I see promising talents," Kerr remarked.

"I believe that football unites wide variety of people, because there are no limits for real friendship, the main thing is kindness and tenderness. I really want to become a famous football player so that my country could be proud of me," Ndambuki, a young ambassador of Football for Friendship from Kenya shared his emotions.

Jadidi will be among the over 1,500 Participants children and adults who will be participating in friendly matches, open training sessions, flash mobs and sporting events in the Football for friendship that will be held in Russia in June.

The International Day of Football and Friendship was used to bring together everyone who shares such important human values as equality, respect for different cultures and peaceful coexistence ties.

The participants have been supported by famous footballers, coaches, television hosts, actors and members of government agencies all over the world.

Jadidi was joined by aspiring young journalist Myles Muriuki at the action-packed day at the Nairobi's Camp Toyoyo grounds. Myles will also be travelling to Russia for the eight day tournament.

Ndakumbi and Muriuki both 12-years-olds and class seven pupils in the school based in the heart of Westlands in Nairobi, have been given the chance to take part in the age group tournament.

The age of players is 12. Each International mixed Team of Friendship will be trained by Young Coaches - football players of 14-16years from different countries.

The tournament will run from June 8-15 and the youngsters will also have the opportunity to watch the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where the first match pit hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki, Stadium in Moscow.

AUTHOR: Capital Sport