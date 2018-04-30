Ghana: ICAG Holds 30th Graduation/Admits 290 Into Membership

press release

The Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has reminded accountants of their role in the protection of the public purse through the provision of sound financial leadership and the efficient management of the nation's resources.

Dr Opoku Prempeh noted that apart from physical infrastructure, the quality and competence of the workforce of an organization and the talents of its professionals, including accountants, were prerequisites for the success of that organization.

He, therefore, urged accountants to commit themselves to the ideals of high ethical standards and adhere strictly to the legal and regulatory framework that governed public financial management, adding that good corporate governance, effective internal controls, proper risk assessments, professionalism and business ethics were the tools required in the fight against corruption.

The Education Minister's words were contained in an address delivered on his behalf at the 30th Graduation and Admission ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) in Accra on Saturday.

The event, the first in the year 2018, formalized the admission of new members into the fold of the Institute's current membership and provided the platform to award certificates to the new members who have qualified through successfully passing all three levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) professional examinations.

In all, 355 qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs) 35 Chartered Diplomates and 19 graduands of the Accounting Technician Scheme of West Africa (ATSWA) received certificates for successfully completing their respective professional and technical programmes, while 290 inductees were admitted into the membership of ICAG.

Dickson Oduro Mensah emerged the overall best candidate for Level three in the November 2017 professional examinations while Obed Ntiri Acquah Hagan and Jonathan Komla Atsu Tachie emerged the overall best candidates in Levels one and two, respectively.

The overall best candidate awards for Levels one, two and three were sponsored by Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, Joseph N.A. Hyde and Ms Aurore Lokko, all past Presidents of ICAG, respectively.

Special awards were also given in Financial Accounting, Business Management band Information systems, Business and Corporate Law.

In an address, the President of ICAG, Mr Christian Sottie, noted that the Graduating ceremonies of the Institute were sending positive signals that ICAG was effectively playing its role in building the needed capacity for the accountancy profession and satisfying the growing demands of professional accountants in industry and the private and public sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Sottie urged the new professional accountants to be constantly reminded about the Institute's slogan 'Integrity' and to let the two words 'Ethics and Integrity' be their watchwords.

Mr Sottie also urged them to avoid negative practices that would destroy their carriers and bring the profession and the Institute into disrepute.

He told the new Accountants to eschew mediocrity and work hard to deliver results notwithstanding the challenges.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)