Tunisia: Municipal Elections - Turnout of Military, Security Personnel 12 Percent (Isie)

The turnout rate of military and security personnel in the 2018 municipal elections reached 12% at the national level, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced on Sunday night.

Out of the total of 36,495 military and security personnel listed in the electoral register, only 4,492 voted on Sunday to elect their representatives in municipal councils, the same source added.

The highest turnout rate was recorded in Monastir with 373 voters and the lowest rate in Tataouine with 28 voters.

The lowest participation rate (number of voters compared to number of registered voters) was recorded in Jendouba with 5%, according to data presented at a press conference held by the ISIE.

The turnout of this category was "poor," ISIE President Mohamed Tlili Mansri affirmed, pointing out that this result is due to the "calls launched by some security unionist to boycott the elections."

He recalled that the vote counting will be carried out at the same time as that of the civilians (May 6).

The ISIE had discharged its mission at the logistical level, he added, specifying that its staff had ensured the smooth running of the elections in all polling stations, seamlessly.