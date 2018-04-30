19 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: France Confident On TZ's Economic Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mosenda Jacob Citizentz News@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam — France ambassador to Tanzania Frederic Clavier said that France was confident on the future of the economic relationship with Tanzania.

"Tanzania shows huge growth potential. And, we're ready to support President John Magufuli's industrialisation agenda," he said. He said that 35 French companies have pointed out areas of interest to them.

"The areas include transport, construction, defence and space, utilities, logistics, energy, ICT and water management, and agriculture," he said. Tanzania envoy to France Emmanuel Shelukindo said his office will continue to attract investors from France to come and invest in the country. He was speaking at a function to bid farewell to a delegation of French business representatives in Dar es Salaam yesterday. "Tanzania has many investment opportunities to offer. Come and invest here," he said. (Mosenda Jacob)

During their three-day tour from April 16, 2018 to April 18,2018, the French business leaders met with senior government officials and Tanzania counterparts from various sectors and discussed on the best ways to invest and strengthen their partnership.

Tanzania

Magufuli Defends Economy

Tanzania President John Magufuli has defended the country's economy, saying it's among the five fastest growing… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.