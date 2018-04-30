East Africa: Tanzanian President Urges EALA to Push for Vibrant Economic Agenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Tuesday urged the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to push for a vibrant agenda aimed at making the east African region socially and economically prosperous.

Addressing members of the EALA in the capital Dodoma, President Magufuli said: "Members of the EALA should work hard in addressing challenges that are derailing efforts aimed at making the region socially and economically vibrant."

In his maiden address to the EALA members since he took power in November 2015, Magufuli mentioned the challenges that needed urgent attention as conflicts which were affecting lives of people in the region, and trade and investment barriers amongst members of the East African Community (EAC).

EAC members are Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

He said the EALA lawmakers should also focus on mobilizing leaders of the six-member EAC to focus on the improvement of the infrastructure and supply of electricity, saying these were the engines that could drive forward the industrialization drive.

"Studies show that transport costs in the east African region are four to five times higher than those in East Asia, the United States and Europe," said the head of state.

Magufuli added: "Electricity in the region was also erratic with all the six East African countries having a total of 6,500 megawatts. This amount is too little to support the industrialization drive."

He assured the EALA members that Tanzania will continue working closely with them in efforts aimed at making the regional bloc more energetic in all fronts.

For his part, the EALA Speaker, Martin Ngoga, praised President Magufuli for restoring discipline in the public service, leading the anti-corruption crusade and implementation of grand development projects.