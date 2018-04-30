29 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Vote of Security and Military Personnel - Atide Publishes in Preliminary Report Its Observations

The Tunisian Association for Integrity and Democracy of Elections (ATIDE), has in a preliminary report on its mission to observe the vote of the security and military personnel, on 40% of the polling stations over all the territory of the Tunisian Republic, observed the low turnout and noted certain offenses.

In its preliminary report, Atide noted the mismatch between the voters' register and the updating of the database of the names of some police officers, which consequently obliged the members of the independent Higher Authority of the Elections (ISIE) to integrate the names of certain police officers in the lists of civilians and postpone their vote to May 6, 2018 (Marsa, Fouchana and Sousse city).

Atide mentioned that some representatives of the electoral lists do not have badges, and present printed of the regional elections authority without photos (constituencies of Kairouan, Jendouba, Mahdia and Sfax). The Association also mentioned the lack of Identity photo on badges for members of a polling station in Mahdia.

According to its report, all agents of a polling station in Ben Arous (Rades), left and abandoned the polling station without control. In the constituency of Jendouba, one voter signed in the place of another voter, on the voters' list.

