Police in Taita charged 56 minors with underage drinking on Monday.

The minors were arrested on Sunday at Veteran Club and spent the night at Taveta Police Station

The suspects, who consist of students from primary and secondary schools within and outside the Taita Taveta County, had come together for a back-to-school party when they were arrested.

Taveta Resident Magistrate Geoffrey Kimang'a ordered the police to take the minors to Taveta Sub-County Hospital for age assessment before they are presented in court to answer charges.

Mr Kimang'a also ordered the Probation and Children Department to present a detailed report to the court on each of the suspect before May 8 when the case will continue.

He also ordered the parents of the minors to be present in court.

The children will continue to be in police custody until May 8.

In the same court time, the manager of the club Silas Ovoringwa was charged with selling alcohol to underage children.

He denied the charges and was released by the court on a cash bail of Sh1 million or surety of Sh5 million.

Donald Omondi, a prosecutor, sked the court to give Mr Ovoringwa a stringent bond term so that he does not skip court dates.

Mr Ovoringwa's case will be mentioned on May 14.

Taveta police Joel Chesire said officers are hunting for the owner of the clubso that they can press charges.