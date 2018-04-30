29 April 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: President Masisi Visits Lesotho

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today (April 30) leave for Lesotho to meet with his counterpart, King Letsie III.

The visit serves as part of the ongoing meetings that President Masisi has been holding with his counterparts in the SADC region after assuming office to further strengthen relations and friendship between Botswana and other SADC countries.

The meetings are also meant to deepen and broaden the scope of the existing bilateral cooperations.

President Masisi has already visited Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa.

