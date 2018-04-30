30 April 2018

Ghana: Hearts Shock Kotoko

By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Accra Hearts of Oak lived up to expectations to defeat rival, Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a week 10 game of the Ghana Premiership at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Supporters of both clubs who thronged the stadium in their numbers had their money's worth as they were served with the beautiful football on display in the afternoon.

Hearts with 11 points in nine games needed a win to boost their morale in the premiership and they did exactly that to put smiles on the faces of their teeming fans.

Kotoko, buoyed by a massive home support, took off on a fast note and nearly fetched the opener but Emmanuel Gyamfi watched as his drive went off target when he found himself in the heart of the box on the 25th minute mark.

A counter attack, four minutes later, saw the visitors' Joseph Esso firing a pile driver but the ball dangled across the goal post for Patrick Razak to tap home.

Kotoko's Burkinabe import, Songne Yacouba, was a delight to watch with his perfect ball control but all his efforts were dealt with neatly by Benjamin Agyare.

The second half saw Kotoko resorting to long shots as they found it difficult to penetrate the tight defence of the visitors whose midfielders, galvanised by Malik Akowuah, pumped 'blood' into the game.

On the 54th minute mark, a free kick well taken by Songne Yacouba saw goal keeper Benjamin Mensah stretching to his limit as the ball grazed the woodwork.

Two minutes later, a goal bound thunderbolt fired by Patrick Razak was saved by keeper Felix Annan.

Winful Cobbinah Essuah picked a loose ball, mesmerised two players and relayed a neat pass to Patrick Razak who swerved his markers and struck a shot which zoomed into the net in the 65th minute.

And the noise that greeted the goal was, indeed, deafening.

The Phobians, at this juncture, were doing their own thing as they dominated and seemed to dictate the pace for the Red army.

Songne Yacouba had a golden opportunity to cancel the lead but headed over the bar from the box when substitute Obed Owusu flicked the ball in the 85th minute.

With a few minutes to end proceedings, the Hearts fans sang the club's anthem and cheered the team on until the referee brought proceedings to an end.

The man of the match award, undoubtedly went to Patrick Razak .

