Ghana: Hail Dogboe - the Royal Storm Weathers the Storm

It was a momentous Saturday night for Ghanaians when the Royal Storm, Isaac Dogboe, braved the storm to kayo his American challenger, Jessie Magdaleno, to annex the World Junior Featherweight title in the 11th round of their fierce battle.

Indeed, it was a happy moment for Ghana because the contest appeared daunting and unpredictable as both fighters traded fierce verbal war, claiming to be the best, before they got into the ring to settle their difference.

Ghanaian boxing fans were given a scary moment when the equally hard punching American got Dogboe to visit the canvas in the first round of the match.

But as they say, champions die hard, Dogboe lifted himself from the canvas and came very hard on his opponent, and also sent him visiting the canvas in the 5th round before delivering the coup de grace in the 11th round, to call off American's bluff and claim the bragging right. The Royal Storm proved that in spite of his young age, he was stronger and energetic for the opponent.

In fact this feat at a time when the country's sports has taken a nose dive and worsened by the embarrassment we experience at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Australia, when about 60 people claiming to be Journalists, were found to be unaccredited and were there for their own selfish interest.

Though we won a medal and had a revelation in budding athlete, Hor Halutie, the negative media reportage on the ugly side of Ghana, appeared to have had some psychological effect on our participating team in the highly reputable sporting event.

With the victory, Dogboe has brought great honour to Ghana to neutralise the bad light of the Commonwealth Games. The Royal Storm now joins the "Hall of Fame" of illustrious Ghanaian boxers who brought honour to the country for which he had taken inspiration.

He has firmly stepped into the shoes of David Poison Kotei, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Joshua Clottey who were once world champions.

The tenacity of purpose and the resilience exhibited by the Royal Storm in weathering the storm, after the initial scare is highly commendable and that showed the spirit and the character of the Ghanaian - 'when the going gets tough that's when the Ghanaian gets going'.

The lesson here is that Dogboe has demonstrated to Ghanaians that, in whatever we do, we must do it well with all commitment for the sake of national interest. We should put the national interest above parochial interest.

While we commend him for the feat he has chalked for the country, we advise him not to rest on his oars but tighten all the loop-holes towards subsequent fights,

There is no doubt, if the Royal storm continues to exhibit such superlative performances in future, he would as he has already done, make history just as top pugilists like Mohammed Ali, George Foreman, Sonny Listons, Evander Holyfieds, Mike Tyson, and our own Azumah Nelson have done.

At 23, he already has under his belt 19 knock outs which is no mean an achievement and we urge the 23-year-old on and call on him to accelerate his punches, to get to the zenith of his career and live everlasting memories of himself on the minds of Ghanaians.

Ghanaian have no doubt that Doboe would continue to make us proud by winning more fights to keep the flag of Ghana flying high.

We doff our hats off for the brand new WBO super bantamweight champion of the world and his corner for the yeomen job.

We urge the government to do more in terms of sports infrastructure to unearth more talents for the country and to use sports as a means for job creation and poverty alleviation toward sustainable development.

Ayeekoo!