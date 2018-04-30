30 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Three Armed Robbers Jailed 60 Years for Robbery

The Wa Circuit Court has jailed three armed robbers to a total of 60 years in hard labour, for robbing Malma Company Limited, an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage distributor, in the Upper West Region.

Fatawu Awudu, 29, and Prosper Bature, 28, were each sentenced 20 years imprisonment in hard labour, and an accomplice, whose name was only given as Vitus, was sentenced to 20 years in absentia.

A Senior State Attorney, Saeed Abdul Shakur, told the court presided by Mr. Forson Baah Agyepong that on March 29, 2017, Prosper Baturi, a driver of the company, accompanied by a salesman, Felix Ngmenbabanga, were asked to distribute alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to customers at Lambusie and Piina, in the Lambusie District.

He said after distributing the products, the two workers took the sales totaling GH¢22,819.00 and set off from Piina to Wa.

Mr Shakur said the armed robbers wielding locally manufactured pistol, attacked Baturi and Ngmenbabaga and took away the money, two mobile phones, and bolted on a motorcycle.

The Senior State Attorney said a motorist, who appeared at the scene, together with some people at Piina arrested Awudu, who was the rider.

He said when Awudu was interrogated, he mentioned Vitus as an accomplice, and that Bature and Vitus planned the operation.

Mr. Shakur said when they reached Wa, Bature failed to inform the police of the incident, however, on March 3, Ngmenbabaga informed the manager of the company about the case.

The court heard that the manager reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of Bature at the Wa Lorry Station, when about to board a vehicle to escape to Kumasi.

Mr. Agyepong directed that the locally manufactured pistol used in the robbery be destroyed in the presence of the registrar of the court.

