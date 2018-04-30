Ghana: Chiefs, Youth Arrested At Yohoman Over Land

Two traditional rulers of Yohoman in the Ga West Municipality, of the Greater Accra Region, who mobilized the youth to clash over land, have been arrested by the Police in Accra.

The chief, Nii Ismael Quarshie, 54, and Abusuapani (family head), Nii Augustine Akrasi Sackey,50, were reported to be involved in a long standing chieftaincy and land dispute.

Fifteen young people between the ages of 18 and 33, and Gyasehehe, Nii Francis Akrasi Sackey, believed to be supporters of the two factions, were also apprehended.

Two victims, who injured in the attack, were rushed to the Amasaman Government Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, were treated and discharged.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Yiribaare, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said the two rivals, Gyasehene believed to be an ally of the Abusuapani and youth were arrested to assist in investigations.

The Police Commander said investigations revealed that Nii Quarshie and Nii Sackey were involved in a feud over the stool of the town and land.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said the chief and family head mobilised youth loyal to them, and rioted with offensive weapons on the disputed land, where the chief's supporters were overpowered.

The Police Commander said Nii Quarshie also mobilised some youth and they also attacked supporters of his opponents at their homes with sticks and machetes, resulting in injuries of two people.

He said the suspects, who were arrested for rioting and causing harm, appeared before the Amasaman Circuit Court, and were admitted to bail till May 24.

Nii Quarshie and Abusuapayi also executed a bond to keep the peace, pending determination of the case, or in default jailed three months in hard labour.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said calm has been restored to the area, and warned that anybody who would breach the law would be arrested.