30 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Seven Great Princes Product Shines in UK

A product of Seven Great Princes Academy, Gwendolyne Brown has written her name in gold in the United Kingdom (UK) Academia.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian, currently pursuing Economics and Politics at the University of Southampton emerged as the overall best in English Literature at the Advance Subsidiary (AS) Level.

And responding to what accounted for the unprecedented feat; she attributed it to hard work, sheer determination and the quality of tuition at the basic level (Seven Great).

She said via telephone from her UK base "I feel proud for this feat, and I must say, I owe it to God first, and then my alma mater (Seven Great Princes). It was a tough academic exercise but determination and a disciplined studies lifestyle saw me through.

She added "It has really urged me on and striving to go the extra mile in my tertiary education. I salute all my tutors and parents who in one way or the other contributed to my education."

