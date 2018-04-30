Nigeria: Delta Turns Civil Servants in Government Houses to Owner-Occupiers

Asaba — Delta State Government has approved the conversion of civil servants living in junior and middle management staff quarters to owner-occupiers.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah who disclosed in Asaba said that under the new arrangement, occupiers of the quarters who are mostly civil servants will however pay N800, 000.00 for the one-bedroom apartments and N1, 600,000 for the two-bedroom apartments.

Ukah said that modalities for the payments by the residents would be determined in due course through the Delta Trust Mortgage Bank.

He noted that the government also approved the award of the contract for the completion of the second phase of outstanding works of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, and the transfer of ownership of Ughelli Modern Market to the authorities of Ughelli North local council.

Meanwhile, the state government is requested for the refund of N200 million spent in 2016 on the rehabilitation of the federal Sapele/Warri Road.

The Delta state Commissioner of Works, Chief James Augoye who disclosed this in Asaba said that the government has over time intervened in the construction, reconstruction and maintenance of federal roads in the state, adding the government was also involved in the maintenance of Agbor/Eku Road.

According to him, the State government had intervened in the reconstruction of Asaba/Ughelli road dualization, and Section D had been fully completed while work had resume in the Section A.

He noted that the state government was collaborating with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to construct a flyover across the Asaba Benin Express Road, noting that as soon as arrangements were tidied up the construction would on stream.

The works Commissioner however clarified that the two pedestrian flyovers to be constructed by the State Government would be having roofs over them and would be located at the Summit and Abraka market ends of the Asaba Benin road.

He stated that the design had been completed and awaiting actual award, expressing the belief that when completed, the projects would curb accidents and reduce the risks of pedestrians.

In the area of Material Testing Factory at Ughelli, the Works Commissioner said that his Ministry attempted to renovate it but discovered that cost was enormous, saying as an alternative, they were currently collaborating with the University of Benin in material testing.