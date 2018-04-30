Angola: Regina Dumbo Wins Three Gold Medals in Morocco

Luanda — The sprinter Regina Dumbo won the gold medal in the 400 meters for visually impaired athletes (class T11), at the International Meeting that ended Sunday in Marrakech (Morocco), with a time of one minute, nine seconds and 24 tenths.

On Thursday and Friday, the Angolan athlete reached the same feat, respectively, in the 100m (14 seconds and 42 tenths) and 200m (29 seconds and 85 tenths), respectively.

The race also counted on the partiipation of the Angolan Manuel Jaime, a disabled T46-class, who on Saturday won the bronze medal in the 800 meters in two minutes, five seconds and 81 tenths.