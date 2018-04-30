30 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Central Africa: Statesmen Launch Commission for Congo Basin Sustainability

Brazzaville — The Heads of State of the Congo Basin undertook the committement Sunday, in Brazzaville to operationalize their climate commission and the respective "Blue Fund".

Angola's President João Lourenço signed the agreement after King Mohammed VI of Morocco, followed by the host Chief of State Dennis Sassou Nguesso and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.

At the ceremony a protocol of understanding was also signed between the climate commissions of the Congo basin and the Sahel region, which aims at developing joint programmes to promote sustainable development, combat poverty and environmental conservation.

President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), leader of the country that occupies about 40 percent of the territory of the Congo Basin, was represented by a member of his government.

The Congo Basin Climate Commission is a body set up in November 2016 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh to promote blue economy programs and projects, helping to combat poverty among riparian populations and to mitigate the effects of the climate changes through a sustainable development.

