Angola: President João Lourenço Reaffirms Support to Climate Initiatives

Brazzaville — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed this Sunday in Brazzaville (Congo), the support to the implementation of initiatives for the preservation of the Congo basin and the world's environment.

João Lourenço was speaking at the opening ceremony of the summit of the Head of State and Government of the Climate Commission of the Congo basin.

The Congo Basin which covers about 220 hectares of forest is considered the second largest environmental lung in the world after the Amazon.

Joao Lourenco assured that Angola has been seriously committed to the climate problem becoming part of the international forums where fundamental strategic decisions are discussed and taken for the preservation of the global environment.

The president referred to the Angolan commitment to the Maiombe initiative, in which special attention is drawn to its scope in protecting flora, fauna and ecosystem balance.

He informed that Angola created the necessary conditions for the focal point on the Blue Fund to carry out its work at national level, as well as guaranteeing compliance with the financial commitments for its operationalization.

The Brazzaville Summit will adopt a declaration on the operationalization of the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the respective Blue Fund.

The Congo Basin Climate Commission is a body set up in November 2016 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh to promote blue economy programs and projects, helping to combat poverty among riparian populations and mitigate the effects climate change.

In addition to the host President Dennis Sassou Nguesso, the summit was attended by the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and Gabon, Ali Bongo.

The event counted also on the participation of statesmen of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Condé, Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, Senegal, Macky Sall, Central African Republic, Faustin Touadera, and Sao Tome and Principe, Evaristo Carvalho.

King Mohamed VI of Morocco was one of the main guests for hosting the African Climate Summit in 2016 and presenting himself as one of the main sponsors of the "Blue Fund" for the Congo Basin.

President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who occupies about 40 percent of the territory of the Congo Basin, is represented at the meeting of statesmen by a member of his government.

The creation of the Blue Fund is justified by the need to redefine an environmentally-friendly and inclusive economy which associates the sustainable exploitation of forests and coastal waters, rivers and their tributaries.