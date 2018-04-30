30 April 2018

Central Africa: Fátima Jardim Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for Congo Basin

Luanda — The former Angolan environment minister, Fátima Jardim, last Sunday in Brazzaville was appointed "Goodwill Ambassador" for the Congo Basin Commission.

The decision was taken at the first Heads of State Summit of the Environment Commission for the Congo Basin, which has a forest area of 220 million hectares and is deemed the biggest ecological spot in the planet, after the Amazon.

According to the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, besides the former Angolan minister, the Heads of State Summit also appointed the Moroccan Princess Lassa, who is also a member of the Mohammed VI Foundation, and the DR Congo musician Lokua Kanza to be Goodwill Ambassadors.

The mentioned ambassadors have the responsibility to collect funds for the Blue Fund of the Environment Commission for the Congo Basin.

The Foreign minister also said that the commission is open to take on board associated members, that is, those entities that identify themselves with the objectives of the basin.

He then revealed that the organisation expects to sign agreements with the entities managing Lake Chad and the Benin Basin.

