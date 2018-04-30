Angola: Girabola2018 - 1º De Agosto Beat Interclube

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated on Sunday the leaders of the championship, Interclube, by 1-0, in 22 de Junho Stadium, home of the latter, in Luanda, for the 13th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Curiously, 1º de Agosto have beaten Interclube in their own home for the past sixteen years.

1º de Agosto lost at the home of Interclube for the last time in 2002.

Despite the loss, Interclube team remain at the top of the Girabola2018 Standing with 23 points, while 1º de Agosto, with 21, come in the second place.

Results of the 13th round:

Sagrada Esperança - Recreativo do Libolo (1-2)

Interclube - 1º de Agosto (0-1)

Recreativo da Caála - Domant do Bengo (0-0)

1º de Maio de Benguela - Kabuscorp do Palanca (1-1)

Progresso do Sambizanga - Sporting de Cabinda (0-0).