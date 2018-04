Luanda — Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte lost to Recreativo do Libolo by 1-2, in the 13th round match of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

At the half-time, Libolo were already winning the game by 1-0.

Barrezó and JB (own goal) scored for LIbolo, while Ben Traoré netted for Sagrada.

With this result, Recreativo do Libolo occupy the fourth place with 17 points, whilst Sagrada are fourth with 15 points.

Interclube lead the competition with 23 points.