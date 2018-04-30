30 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: U.S./Angola Trade Chamber Analyses Oil Sector

Luanda — The USA/Angola Chamber of Commerce (USACC) this Tuesday will bring together in Houston, Texas, entrepreneurs that operate in the oil sector in the two countries, to discuss opportunities and economic environment in this domain in Angola.

According to a press note from the USACC, which reached ANGOP last Sunday, the Angolan delegation - comprising 32 firms, including the state-owned oil company Sonangol and whose representatives are leading the country's team - will analyse with its international partners the theme "Making Business in Angola, opportunities for the oil sector".

"As partners of the Angolan government in the search for solutions to the problems that affect the Angolan economy, the USACC considers that this will be an opportunity for participants to know better the investment policies and the sector's economic environment".

The event is being jointly organised by the USACC , the United States Embassy in Angola and Sonangol. It also counts on the support of companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, U.S. Africa Energy Association, Houston - Luanda Sister City and KBR.

ANGOP has learnt that this event will happen on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) to be attended by the main international players in the energetic domain.

