Angola: Bié - Agroindustrial Farm Reaps Over 9.000 Tons of Maize

Cuito — Nine thousand tons of maize started to be harvested this week in the province of Bié, by the company Cofergepo S.A, in the Agroindustrial farm of the commune of Ringoma in an area of one thousand and five hundred hectares of arable land.

According to the agricultural director of the company, Fernando Lito, after the harvest the cereal will enter a process of drying and storage in the silos, only then will be ready to be marketed.

The official also said that in addition to maize, the farm expects to harvest 100 tons of soybeans, grown in an area of 22 hectares of land.