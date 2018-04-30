Angola: Media Ministry Cannot Function Like an Employment Agency - Minister

Lubango — The minister of Mass Media, João Melo, last Friday in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, said that his ministerial department must not function like an employment agency.

João Melo - who was speaking to journalists and media students - clarified that the recruitment of media professionals must be done by public and private companies of this sector.

He said considering that public companies are experiencing serious difficulties, with the exception of very specific cases, they are not in a position to carry out a large-scale recruitment of young people leaving universities.

On the occasion, the minister announced that fifteen new radio stations are due to be launched shortly in Angola, whose bids are being analysed by the Mass Media Ministry.

He said that the Ministry is in the final stages of an approval process of 15 new radio stations and will try to articulate with the bidders the recruiting of young graduates.

João Melo said that the issue of employability is a situation that involves enlarging the media market, creating more companies, but in the context of economic crisis, this initiative is under the responsibility of the private sector, although he does not see much opportunity being created soon because of the crisis situation.