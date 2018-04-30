Angola: Telecommunication Staff Want ICT in Top of Country's Development

Huambo — The seventh extended consulting council of the Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology recommended Saturday, the government to place the Information Technologies on top of the national development agenda.

In a final communiqué of the meeting held in central Huambo province the participants also recommended improvement of ICT access especially broadband, as well as improving accountability, efficiency and transparency through information and communication technologies.

It was also recommended the Support for the modernization process of the Angolan Institute of Communications (INACOM), as a regulatory body for the electronic communications market, as well as strengthening its institutional, regulatory and safeguarding the interests of communicators, making it an institution of excellence.

The meeting also proposed the government to continue focusing on the implementation of the 2016/2025 space strategy as an instrument for the extension of the satellite telecommunications infrastructure.

The implementation of a national space education programme and the transfer of knowledge acquired by specialists from the National Space Management Office (GGPEN) in the last four years to basic, secondary and higher education institutions was also defended.