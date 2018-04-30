Angola: Construction of Centre for Valuing Ornamental Rocks Announced

Lubango — A national centre for the valorization of ornamental rocks, destined to the study of mineral reserves and potentialities, will be built this year in the city of Lubango, southern Huíla province, an initiative of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, with private partnership.

This was announced in Lubango by the incumbent minister, Diamantino de Azevedo, while speaking at the main event that marked the celebrations of MIning Workers Day, marked on Friday.

Without revealing the date of the beginning of the works, its capacity and values to invest, the minister stressed that among the attributions, the centre will integrate a medical laboratory to diagnose diseases affecting mining workers, especially silicosis.