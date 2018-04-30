Liberia: Cyber-ED Christian School of Excellence Hosts Science Fair

The Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence over the weekend hosted its 2nd annual Science Fair exhibition, where several students got the opportunity to create and display model-based science projects for their parents, teachers, fellow students and other guests.

Through their science projects students from the school's elementary, junior and senior high classes explored their creative ideas and knowledge through practical research. The creativity in each project left visitors quite impressed.

Students created display boards to support their project ideas. Teachers and peers visited each stall and were briefed about their individual projects.

The annual exhibition is an essential part of the institution's science curriculum. The event enables students to demonstrate teamwork, critical thinking and communication skills. This year's edition was held under the theme "Grow Your Mind, Connect to Critical Thinking".

Following the presentation of projects, the highest honor went to student Matthias S.T. Hooke of the 8th grade who presented a project titled "Renewable Energy Hydropower (water)".

According to Hooke, his decision to embark on this particular project was based on concerns of Liberians on the unstable nature of the electrical power supply in Liberia. He also expressed his surprise for taking 1st place and has the hope of entering the energy sector in the future.

Douglas A. Cooper of 6th grade, whose project came in 2nd place, presented focused on "Describing the Motion of Battery Powered Car". Cooper created a car with a bottle attached to a 9-volt battery and a powered motor. His project showed that "If power is related to speed then adding a 9 volt powered motor to a bottle modified into a car will increase its speed as it moves forward."

Chloe Roger, of the 6th grade, came in third place, presenting the "Homemade Smartphone Projector". Her project explained how people who have difficulty watching regular TV could use their smartphone as a projector to have some fun with their families and friends.

Faith Cooper, Africare's Country Director, served as one of the judges. In her statement, she stated the importance of "encouraging our young people to go into the science field." She further commended them for their creativity, innovation, and thoughtfulness put into their various projects. She thanked Cyber-ED for the marvelous job they were doing with the young people.

Cyber-ED Christian School of Excellence was founded in 2012 with a vision to provide quality education for children in Liberia to come into confident possession of their innate talents, acquire the skills needed for success in college anywhere in the world, and establish values that will allow them to be God-fearing, disciplined, self-confident contributors to the advancement of their communities. The school currently has close to 100 students from kindergarten to 11th grade.