Ethiopia: PM Abiy, President Omar Guelleh Discuss to Bolster Cooperation

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti have discussed on ways of bolstering the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who arrived in Djibouti yesterday for an official visit, held talks with President Omar Guelleh.

President Omar Guelleh said Prime Minister Abiy's visit will cement the long-standing relationship of the two countries and strengthen the existing multifaceted cooperation.

Mentioning that the two countries have close people-to-people ties and linked in railway, electricity, roads, and other infrastructures, President Omar Guelleh noted that the government of Djibouti is ready to further strengthen its ties.

Prime Minister Abiy confirmed that he will work towards boosting the existing cooperation based on mutual benefit of the two countries citizens.

Appreciating the President's invitation as a gesture to pursue the two countries unity, the Premier noted "We must work towards creating a stabilized and prosperous region as well as ensure free movement of people."

They also confirmed that they would work together to benefit the citizens of the two countries due to the bilateral relations.

President Omar Guelleh of Djibouti assured the Premier that he will provide his support to maintain peaceful and prosperous region and strengthen the two countries cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy, began his first trip abroad yesterday to Djibouti, which is the main import-export corridor for Ethiopia.

During the two-day stay in Djibouti, the Premier is to take part in talks on strategic interests including trade and regional issues.

As part of his visit, the Premier is expected to deliver a speech to members of the National Assembly of Djibouti.