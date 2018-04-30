29 April 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Prophet Freddy to Launch TV Channel

Goodness and Mercy Ministries' televangelism got a major boost after the church announced that it would on June 1 launch its television channel called GMM-TV.

The church's founder and head preacher Prophet Tapiwa Freddy confirmed the development to The Standard Style, saying everything was in place for the launch of the new television station that would broadcast 24 hours a day.

GMM-TV -- an independent television station -- will be accessible on Digital Satellite Television (DStv).

"We are happy to announce this important development within the Goodness and Mercy Ministries family," Prophet Freddy said.

The preacher, popularly known for his "spiritual spectacles", said the television would go a long way in broadcasting the Word of God.

"It's a television channel that is targeting whoever wants to receive the Word of God. We will broadcast our church services, testimonies, crusades and miracle services live on the platform," he said.

Prophet Freddy has proved to be a popular televangelist following his Saturday morning devotions aired on ZTV.

"The television channel is accessible all over the world and is available to everyone. We will have a diversity of programmes, including 'spiritual spectacles sessions, healing and anointing as well as prophetic conferences and deliverance services," said the preacher.

Prophet Freddy said people were free to come and attend the church's Sunday and Wednesday services at the church premises in Glen View.

