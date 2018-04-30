Tunisia: President Caid Essebsi Grants Special Pardon to Detainees Involved in Uncovered Checks Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi received Monday Justice Minister Ghazi Jeribi who presented him the amnesty commission activity's report.

Meeting on the occasion of the Labour Day, May 1st, the commission examined the granting of a special pardon in the offences of uncovered checks on the basis of two criteria; the payment of the beneficiary of the check and the costs of the bailiff.

According to a Presidency of the Republic press release, the Head of State decided to grant special pardon to the detainees involved in these cases.

"The commission will continue its work to examine all the cases, before July 25, 2018," the same source specifies.