30 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: President Caid Essebsi Grants Special Pardon to Detainees Involved in Uncovered Checks Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi received Monday Justice Minister Ghazi Jeribi who presented him the amnesty commission activity's report.

Meeting on the occasion of the Labour Day, May 1st, the commission examined the granting of a special pardon in the offences of uncovered checks on the basis of two criteria; the payment of the beneficiary of the check and the costs of the bailiff.

According to a Presidency of the Republic press release, the Head of State decided to grant special pardon to the detainees involved in these cases.

"The commission will continue its work to examine all the cases, before July 25, 2018," the same source specifies.

Tunisia

'Head of State Aware of Importance to Preserve Public Sector and Develop It' - Tabboubi

"The President of the Republic is aware of the importance to preserve the public sector and develop it," said Tunisian… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.