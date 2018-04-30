30 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: 'Head of State Aware of Importance to Preserve Public Sector and Develop It' - Tabboubi

Tunis/Tunisia — "The President of the Republic is aware of the importance to preserve the public sector and develop it," said Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Secretary- General Noureddine Tabboubi.

In his address on the inauguration of the headquarters of the air navigation technicians union at Tunis Carthage airport, Tabboubi pointed out that during his meeting on Monday morning with President Beji Caid Essebsi, emphasis had been laid on the importance of preserving the public sector.

He indicated that the celebration of the International Labour Day coincides this year with an exceptional situation, underlining his confidence in the Tunisian people who will succeed, according to him, in getting the country out of the crisis through perseverance and hard work.

According to a Presidency of the Republic press release, the meeting between Tabboubi and the Head of State focused on the social climate in the country and "the need to iron out the current difficulties by a sincere collective will and a strong national cohesion."

