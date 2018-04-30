Zimbabwe: Army Bus in Fatal Crash - Eight Killed On the Spot

A bus ferrying soldiers from 2 Infantry Battalion in Mutoko sideswiped a civilian vehicle, killing eight people on the spot, police and the military confirmed at the weekend.

A statement by police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred on Saturday evening at the 92km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway. According to Nyathi a third vehicle was involved in the mini pile-up.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that a fatal road traffic accident involving two buses and a Toyota Isis occurred at the 89 km peg along (the) Harare-Nyamapanda road near Ministry of Transport on 28 April 2018 around 19:10hrs," said Nyathi.

"Eight people died on the spot while 31 others were injured. The bodies of the deceased were ferried to Murewa Hospital mortuary.

"Meanwhile the 31 who were injured are being treated at the same hospital. The identity of the deceased and more details on the accident will be released soon."

Lieutenant Munyaradzi Mashayamano, the 2 Infantry Battalion spokesperson, also confirmed the accident.

"A total of eight people on the 92km peg along the Mutoko-Harare highway when a Zebra Kiss side-swiped with an army bus yesterday (April 28, 2018) at around 1945hrs.

"The Zebra Kiss buss was going to Mutoko while the army bus was heading towards Harare. The deceased include three civilians and five soldiers," he said.