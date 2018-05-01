30 April 2018

Nigeria: ‎I Would Like to Visit Nigeria - Trump

By Samuel Ogundipe

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would like to visit Nigeria, describing it as an "amazing country."

Mr Trump spoke while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

"Well, I would like very much to visit Nigeria. It is an amazing country. In certain ways, I hear from the standpoint of the beauty of a country -- there's no country more beautiful," he said.

Mr Trump received Mr Buhari in his first meeting with a leader from sub-Saharan Africa at the White House. The two leaders emphasised the need to improve trade, technology and human rights records.

Mr Buhari acknowledged Mr Trump's mild gesture about Nigeria's beauty, but did not immediately say whether he would invite him to Nigeria.

The warming remarks was made at the same time as when Mr Trump decried Nigeria's corruption, saying it was "massive."

The last sitting American president to visit Nigeria was George Bush, who came in in 2003 for discussions with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Trump rejected demands that he should relax his stringent immigration policy to allow migrants from poorer country, saying the U.S. is operating "a stupid" immigration policy that has made it the butt of jokes across the world.

