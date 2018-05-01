30 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Judge Sentences Convicted Senior Lawyer to One Month in Prison

By Ben Ezeamalu

The senior Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Nwobike, who was earlier convicted has been sentenced to one month in prison.

Mr Nwobike was convicted on 12 counts of attempting to pervert justice.

He was sentenced to one month in prison for each of the 12 counts. But because the sentences are to run concurrently, he would spend only one month in prison.

Mr Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was convicted by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court on Monday.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi, however, found the lawyer not guilty on offences of offering gratification to a judicial officer and making false declaration to an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Nwobike is being prosecuted by the EFCC.

The prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the judge to visit the full weight of the law - a two year prison term - on the convict to serve as a deterrent to other lawyers.

The judge said she would adjourn proceedings for some minutes to enable her write the sentence.

