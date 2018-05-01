30 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why I Didn't Discuss 'Shithole' Comment With Trump - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tonye Bakare

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari Monday said he avoided bringing up President Donald Trump's alleged vulgar remarks about African countries when the two presidents today at the White House because he was not sure his American counterpart truly made comment.

Buhari, the first sub-Saharan Africa president to meet Trump since he was sworn in January 2017, is currently in the US for bilateral talks on the invitation of the American president.

"I am not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the President was true or not, so the best thing to do for me is to keep quiet," Buhari said during a joint press conference with Trump at the Rose Garden at the White House.

Trump came under fire early in the year after he reportedly called some African countries 'shithole' at a private White House meeting on January 12. But he denied making the comment and labelled his accusers as fake news peddlers.

He doubled down on that denial during the press conference.

"We didn't discuss it, because the president knows me, and he knows where I'm coming from and I appreciate that. We did not discuss it," Trump said.

Nigeria

‎I Would Like to Visit Nigeria - Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would like to visit Nigeria, describing it as an "amazing country." Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.