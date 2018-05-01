Tanzania: Labour Day and What You Wear... Forget It!

Photo: Pixabay

May Day - Workers Day

editorial

NOT wearing white outside the summer months was one of the silly rules in the United States.

White was for weddings and resort wear, not dinner parties in the fall.

Of course, it could get extremely hot in September, and wearing white might make the most sense, but if you wanted to be appropriately attired you just did not do it.

But when Labor Day became a Federal Holiday in 1894, society seized the hour and soon adopted it as the natural endpoint for summer fashion.

We in Tanzania had our own tribulations over what to wear, or not to wear, with the colonial past; men could not be seen sporting neither long trousers nor shoes.

The only people allowed a mockery of foot were the katikiros or foot soldiers who were basically messengers.

Not surprisingly, the movement for the independence of this nation was championed by the working class, invariably abused by the very titles and low pay.

For instance, 'rodent officer' was the title for a white man manning menacing rats while a Tanzanian doing the same job was called a 'rat catcher'.

Such underserved privilege and honour living side by side with oppression are all part of our history now, courtesy the labour and suffering of our Founding Fathers.

Today, we aren't just free to choose what to wear; we have our own seats of powerful instruments of decisionmaking at Ikulu, Parliament and the Judiciary.

Labour Day, in many ways, isn't about workers; in Tanzania it means the very pulse of this nation's independence. As top leaders exhort each of us to work hard, they are in essence telling us to take our own feature and that of the nation, in our hands.

We've neither foreign 'uncles' or masters to tell us what to do. So this auspicious Day isn't just a holiday; it's a time for serious reflection on this country's development agenda, or specifically, how best we can implement our resolve to industrialize. But, yes, it's also a fitting moment to reassess the welfare of our workforce.

Yet, it still goes both ways: You can only eat what you have or produce. Have a Happy Working Holiday.