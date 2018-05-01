1 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Inter-Korean Deal to Benefit Dar, East Africa

INTER-KOREAN agreement that North Korea and South Korea leaders signed last week is set to promote political-economic cooperation with Tanzania and the entire East African region.

During the Inter-Korean Summit, the two heads of states, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in signed the agreement, pledging to work towards the common goal of denuclearisation on the peninsula.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Tanzania, Sonog Geumyoung said during his visits to Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that his country will continue to support Tanzania in building inclusive economy. He commended TSN, the publishers of Daily News, Habari Leo and SpotiLeo for effective coverage of last week's Inter-Korea Summit.

"The Inter-Korean Summit is a significant step for peace and security of the Korean people and also for strengthening politicaleconomic cooperation with Tanzania," he said, adding, "I hope Tanzania as one of the powerhouses in East Africa will support the peace and security initiative reached in the inter-Korean Summit," During the visit, the Korean Ambassador whose country finances various social and economic projects in the country announced the beginning of the construction works of Selander Bridge Flyover early next year.

He said Korea will continue to support Tanzania in the implementation of various infrastructure projects, including roads, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and health facilities. He said the historical transformation on the Korean Peninsula will promote Tanzania tourism industry through increased number of tourists.

Currently, Tanzania receives 3,000 tourists from Korea.

"Tanzania is a strategic tourism destination for Korea thus the agreement is meant for increased flow of tourists," he said. Similarly, he said the agreement between the two countries will promote trade relations between Tanzania and the two countries in the Korean Peninsula.

TSN Deputy Managing Editor Tuma Abdallah said the historical agreement reached by the two countries of the Korean Peninsula was important and the publishing house will continue covering all the development events.

"We are making close follow-ups on events happening after the agreement signing between the two countries of South and North Korea and cover them in our papers," she said.

The two leaders agreed through regular meetings and direct telephone conversations to hold frequent and candid discussions on issues vital to the nation, to strengthen mutual trust and to jointly endeavour to strengthen the positive momentum towards continuous advancement of inter-Korean relations as well as peace, prosperity and unification of the Korean Peninsula

