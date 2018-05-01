Tanzania: National Youth Council Underway

Dodoma — THE government is finalising the process of setting up the National Youth Council which will serve as the platform to bring together youngsters to seek solutions for challenges facing the group.

Addressing the Tanzania International Model United Nations (TIMUN) meeting here yesterday, the Deputy Minister in Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Empowerment and People With Disabilities), Mr Anthony Mavunde, said the council aimed at facilitating and empowering the young generation.

"We're in the final process of setting up the National Youth Council which will serve as the platform to unite the youths," said the Deputy Minister while opening the meeting which was organised by the Youth of the United Nations Association (YUNA).

The five-day meeting is held under the theme "Youth Participation in Innovation and Creativity for Sustainable Future." Mr Mavunde urged the meeting participants to come up with innovative ideas towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Communications Officer at United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Ms Stellah Vuzo said the UN encourages the UN Associations to organise the Global Model UNmeetings at the country level, saying initially the meetings were organised by the UN.

"After the UN stopped organising the events, we instead encourage the youths of UN to organise the events at country level," she said.

She said UN has worked closely with the young people in many frontiers including Sustainable Goals Champions and that a few thousand youths were now dotted across the nation impacting on other youths through education outreach.

"They encourage fellow young people to take actions to change their lives and by so doing they help to achieve the goals," she said.