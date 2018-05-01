Tanzania: Counterfeit Goods Destroyed

Dodoma — FAIR Competition Commission (FCC) has destroyed counterfeit goods worth 26bn/- within eleven months, it was revealed here over the weekend.

Moreover, control of counterfeits and assurance of consumer rights as far as quality goods are concerned. The same token, integration of conducive business, investment and marketing is of paramount interest -- now that the country gears for industrial economy.

Director General of FCC, Dr John Mduma gave the remarks during his presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Industries, Trade and Environment on the commission's duties and obligations.

He said all counterfeit goods that were tamed between May last year were destroyed according to laid down laws and regulations with special consideration to environment safety.

However, he said, counterfeit goods have an adverse impact to the economy as they do not create a level playing field for trade operators like tax evasion whose final impact is on industries and investors pulling out.

"Traders dealing with counterfeits in most cases are unscrupulous and they do not pay the needed taxes, as a result they sell the products at a giveaway prices while for the genuine manufacturers, the trend is the opposite, thus unfair business competition ensues," he said.

Dr Mduma said they received more than 1,225 complaints from consumers whereas 95 per cent were handled by either compensation or given genuine products