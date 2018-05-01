1 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Counterfeit Goods Destroyed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — FAIR Competition Commission (FCC) has destroyed counterfeit goods worth 26bn/- within eleven months, it was revealed here over the weekend.

Moreover, control of counterfeits and assurance of consumer rights as far as quality goods are concerned. The same token, integration of conducive business, investment and marketing is of paramount interest -- now that the country gears for industrial economy.

Director General of FCC, Dr John Mduma gave the remarks during his presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Industries, Trade and Environment on the commission's duties and obligations.

He said all counterfeit goods that were tamed between May last year were destroyed according to laid down laws and regulations with special consideration to environment safety.

However, he said, counterfeit goods have an adverse impact to the economy as they do not create a level playing field for trade operators like tax evasion whose final impact is on industries and investors pulling out.

"Traders dealing with counterfeits in most cases are unscrupulous and they do not pay the needed taxes, as a result they sell the products at a giveaway prices while for the genuine manufacturers, the trend is the opposite, thus unfair business competition ensues," he said.

Dr Mduma said they received more than 1,225 complaints from consumers whereas 95 per cent were handled by either compensation or given genuine products

Tanzania

Court Orders Arrest of Poppe Over Fraud

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Zacharia Hans… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.