30 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Repair 25 Schools, Expand Eight Colleges

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma — The government plans to rehabilitate 25 old schools and expand eight teachers training colleges.

The minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, told Parliament on Monday, April 30, here that Sh140 billion would be spent on implementing the Education Programme for Results Programme.

She was tabling the budget of Sh1.4 trillion budget for 2018/19 for the ministry.

She named the schools as Arusha, Weruweru, Shinyanga, Rungwe, Mawenzi, Bukoba, Mara, Mtwara Girls, Lyamungo, Masasi Girls, Lindi, Kilosa, Machame Girls, Sumbawanga, Tarime, Kibasila, Tunduru, Tumaini, Pamba, Mbeya Day, Moshi Boys, Ifunda Girls, Iringa Girls, Ashira and Mwanza.

The eight teachers training colleges are Bustani, Vikindu, Mtwara, Mtwara Technical, Singachini, Monduli, Bunda and Katoke.

"We also plan to construct new schools and eight teachers' houses in Geita, Njombe, Lindi, Singida, Katavi, Ruvuma and Manyara at the total costs of Sh21 billion."

