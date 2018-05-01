30 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: College, Students in Exams Dispute

Arusha — The minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Education, Prof Joyce Ndalichako has been asked to intervene in the worsening dispute at the Patandi School for the Deaf.

The conflict pits students pursuing diploma courses against the college administration over type of examinations the former have to sit to graduate from the institution. The students insist that they should sit examinations meant for diploma courses while the administration has stuck to its gun, demanding the learners to sit certificate courses examinations.

The administration claim that the said students have to sit for the certificate exams because they were erroneously admitted for the diploma programme. "In fact, they do not have qualifications to be admitted for the diploma programme," disclosed the college principal, Mr Jennes Mbaji.

He said the college administration was acting on orders from the ministry, admitting that the learners were wrongly enrolled for the diploma programme. Patandi School for the Deaf is one of the oldest institutions training teachers who are posted to teach children suffering from various forms of disabilities including vision impairment, hearing and mental disorders in various schools.

The college head pleaded to the students to sit for the certificate exams upon which one can be enrolled for a Diploma course if he or she successfully cleared the former.

However, the official could not explain the circumstances which led to the mix-up during the admission of the protesting students to the Diploma courses instead of the certificate training.

But the students, whose number The Citizen could not establish, appear to stick to their guns that they would not be ready to sit for the annual Certificate exams unless they get a word from the Education ministry headquarters.

One of the students, Hamis Hassan from Tabora wondered why they were subjected to sit for the certificate examinations whereas they have been studying at the college for the last two years, normally reserved for Diploma students.

