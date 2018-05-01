Tanzania: TCU to Scrutinize 20 Higher Learning Institutions

Dodoma — At least 20 higher learning institutions will be inspected by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) for the 2018/19 academic year.

The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said this in the Parliament on Monday, April 30.

Prof Ndalichako said the move was part of their efforts to control the quality of tertiary education offered by local institutions.

She was tabling her Sh1.4 trillion expenditure estimates for 2018/19 financial year.

"The commission will also audit qualification of the first year students admitted in various higher learning institutions," she told the parliament.