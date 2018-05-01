30 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 167 Local Govt Authorities 'Short-Changed in 2016/17'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The audit report released recently by the controller and auditor general (CAG) has revealed that the government under-disbursed capital grants to 167 local government authorities (LGAs) by 51 per cent in the 2016/17 financial year.

The government also over-disbursed development grants to 14 LGAs. Also, only 28 per cent of the budget allocated for development projects was spent by the LGAs during the financial year reported upon. The foregoing are the observations of the Wajibu Institute of Public Accountability (Wapi) on the CAG's report, as presented by the Institute in a paper titled The CAG Report-2016/17: What is the State of Financial Accountability in Tanzania?

Presenting the observations, Wapi chairman Yona Killagane said the government auditor also revealed that 36 per cent of the capital grants that were received by 168 LGAs remained unspent. As a result, unspent funds increased from Sh197.61 billion in the 2015/16 financial year to Sh260.85 billion in 2016/17. Also, 60 projects valued at Sh782.47 million had been completed in 13 LGAs - but they were not put into effective use."

"Therefore, this situation clearly demonstrates a decrease in the state of financial accountability in projects management. Also, the pace of implementing development projects was too small to meet demands of the citizenry," Mr Killagane said.

Commenting on uneven allocation of resources cited by the CAG, he said the government was supposed to pump resources into LGAs without fear or favour.

In its observations, Wapi was supported by a lecturer from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, who said uneven distribution of resources could generate complaints and negative feelings among citizens.

"Legislators debate passionately in Parliament to ensure that resources are evenly distributed. Even if that is done for political reasons, the government should nonetheless remember that the government controller and auditor general (CAG) is a mirror that exposes government weaknesses," he said.

Earlier, Mr Killagane had said that the CAG's report also showed that LGAs' revenue collections dropped from Sh628 billion in 2015/16 (equivalent to 90 per cent of set collection target) to Sh523.56 billion in 2016/ (83 per cent of target).

The Wapi chief said the fall in revenue collections could most probably have been caused by the transfer of some LGA revenue sources to the central government - including property tax and billboard fees - as well as the abolition of some taxes at the local government level, such as crop levies.

Mr Killagane further said that the CAG highlighted poor revenue management as another weakness of the LGAs, noting that, for example, Sh3.54 billion was not remitted by revenue collecting agents in 41 LGAs.

Further shortcomings were non-submission of 379 receipt books by 21 LGAs for auditing; non-collection of Sh12.19 billion in 32 LGAs, and unbanked collections totaling Sh2.41 billion by 39 LGAs.

Tanzania

Court Orders Arrest of Poppe Over Fraud

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Zacharia Hans… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.