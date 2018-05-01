Tanzania: 167 Local Govt Authorities 'Short-Changed in 2016/17'

Dar es Salaam — The audit report released recently by the controller and auditor general (CAG) has revealed that the government under-disbursed capital grants to 167 local government authorities (LGAs) by 51 per cent in the 2016/17 financial year.

The government also over-disbursed development grants to 14 LGAs. Also, only 28 per cent of the budget allocated for development projects was spent by the LGAs during the financial year reported upon. The foregoing are the observations of the Wajibu Institute of Public Accountability (Wapi) on the CAG's report, as presented by the Institute in a paper titled The CAG Report-2016/17: What is the State of Financial Accountability in Tanzania?

Presenting the observations, Wapi chairman Yona Killagane said the government auditor also revealed that 36 per cent of the capital grants that were received by 168 LGAs remained unspent. As a result, unspent funds increased from Sh197.61 billion in the 2015/16 financial year to Sh260.85 billion in 2016/17. Also, 60 projects valued at Sh782.47 million had been completed in 13 LGAs - but they were not put into effective use."

"Therefore, this situation clearly demonstrates a decrease in the state of financial accountability in projects management. Also, the pace of implementing development projects was too small to meet demands of the citizenry," Mr Killagane said.

Commenting on uneven allocation of resources cited by the CAG, he said the government was supposed to pump resources into LGAs without fear or favour.

In its observations, Wapi was supported by a lecturer from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, who said uneven distribution of resources could generate complaints and negative feelings among citizens.

"Legislators debate passionately in Parliament to ensure that resources are evenly distributed. Even if that is done for political reasons, the government should nonetheless remember that the government controller and auditor general (CAG) is a mirror that exposes government weaknesses," he said.

Earlier, Mr Killagane had said that the CAG's report also showed that LGAs' revenue collections dropped from Sh628 billion in 2015/16 (equivalent to 90 per cent of set collection target) to Sh523.56 billion in 2016/ (83 per cent of target).

The Wapi chief said the fall in revenue collections could most probably have been caused by the transfer of some LGA revenue sources to the central government - including property tax and billboard fees - as well as the abolition of some taxes at the local government level, such as crop levies.

Mr Killagane further said that the CAG highlighted poor revenue management as another weakness of the LGAs, noting that, for example, Sh3.54 billion was not remitted by revenue collecting agents in 41 LGAs.

Further shortcomings were non-submission of 379 receipt books by 21 LGAs for auditing; non-collection of Sh12.19 billion in 32 LGAs, and unbanked collections totaling Sh2.41 billion by 39 LGAs.