30 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Sabie Residents to Abandon Poaching

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Sabie (Mozambique), 30 Apr (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday urged the residents of Moamba district, in Maputo province, particularly the young men, to abandon poaching, a crime which not only decimates wild life but often leads to the death of the poachers themselves, particular when they cross into South Africa's Kruger National Park, and clash with the South African defence forces.

Speaking at a rally in the Sabie administrative post in Moamba, Nyusi urged the local population to denounce all those who are directly or indirectly involved in poaching. He pointed out that most profits from poaching do not go to the poachers themselves but to organised crime networks.

“We are losing sons and brothers because they are practising an activity which only enriches other people”, he said.

He was aware, he added, that young men in the district are not happy when this matter is discussed critically, “but they ought to know that if today, when thinking about money, you poach an elephant or a rhinoceros, that means that these species are going to disappear”.

“It's better to earn a little out of decent work than wanting to be rich all at once, while your life is in constant risk”, Nyusi added, comparing poaching to walking across a minefield. “Let us give up poaching and denounce those who are behind this crime”, he urged.

Turning to questions of health, Nyusi noted that there has been a sharp increase in cases of malaria in Moamba, although this is a disease that can be prevented. He explained to his audience the importance of using mosquito nets correctly, in order to guarantee a healthy life, free of malaria, particularly for young children who have no idea how to protect themselves.

He deplored the use of mosquito nets for fishing, or for covering crops, and severely criticised those people who simply refuse to sleep under nets.

Mozambique

Mozambique - Govt to Circumcise 100,000 Men

More than 100,000 men in Mozambique are to be circumcised in a bid to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.