Mozambique: More Resilient Water Storage Facilities Required

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday challenged the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Victor Tawacale, to set up new and more resilient water storage facilities.

Speaking at the ceremony to swear Tawacale into office, Nyusi said “Access to water is more than a need - it is a fundamental right of our fellow citizens and an extremely valuable contribution to the health of communities. Water is a source of life and of development”.

Nyusi noted that Mozambique has been regularly hit by both floods and drought, thanks to the irregular distribution of rainfall. This, he said, led to the contradictory situation that “we suffer when it rains too much, but also when there is not enough rainfall”.

The President also stressed the need to build more roads and to improve the existing ones. “The economic and social life of any country rests on its communication routes, since it is along roads and bridges that people and goods move, and they establish the links between administrative posts, districts, provinces, and other countries”.

Tawacale told reporters that the sectors indicated by Nyusi are of great importance and he pledged to work on them urgently. “This Ministry cuts across all areas of our economy”, he said. “Our Ministry should concentrate its activity on water and on roads, and we shall make efforts to ensure better quality in the building work”.

The Public Works Ministry has been without a deputy minister since the former occupant of this post, Joao Machatine, was appointed General Director of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC), in August 2015.