Angola, Cabo Verde Seeking Economic Business Dialogue

Luanda — Angola and Cabo Verde want to institutionalise dialogue between investment and export agencies, under the existing business economic cooperation.

The countries desire was announced Monday by Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto.

Manue Augusto was speaking at the end of signing ceremony of Cooperation agreement on local government, between Angola and Cabo Verde.

According to him, the move is intended to encouraged a greater dynamics of business partnerships, involving companies from both countries to ensure the integration of their respective economies in the regional and global market.

The minister said the two countries agreed on visit the by Cabo Verde's Deputy Prime Minister, Olavo Correia, to Angola at the head of a technical and business team, whose date is still to be agreed through diplomatic channel.

Angola and Cabo Verde also decided to keep working on a reciprocally advantageous trading understanding allowing the reopening of regular air and sea lines.

At the level of airlines, the countries also agreed to conduct studies on implementation of a mutually advantageous strategic partnership for the joint exploration of destinations, still this year 2018.

As for technical cooperation, the countries also agreed to get on with dynamics of cooperation in various areas and sectors, mainly in the fields of local administration, defence, internal administration, culture, sports, training of human resources and protection and social welfare.

They also agreed on creation of technical and legal conditions that allow the identification and legalisation of their resident citizens in both States.

Cabo Verde also focused on regularisation of its citizens to tackle the migratory situation in Angola.

Both States also announced their availability to implement the visa waver procedure in ordinary passports for the citizens of their countries.

They also decided to address the status of the respective diplomatic missions on the basis of reciprocity.

Cabo Verde's prime minister, José Ulisses Correia e Silva, has been in Luanda since Sunday for a three-day visit to Angola, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.