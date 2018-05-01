30 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Special Economic Zone With 66 Plants Idled

Luanda — Only 10 of 76 factories located in Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEELB) are in full operation, according to chairman of Democratico Trade Union of Industry, Trade and Services Workers.

Carlos Samuel Neto released the information to Angop Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of Union Committees of ZEELB's industrial units.

The Union leader attributed the stoppages to the economic and financial crisis.

Meanwhile, he defended the need for the State to privatise and make concessions of factory unit and public companies in order to revive the economy and generate more jobs and improve taxes.

He also argued that privatisations increase efficiency and maximise profits in the firms as well as ease the decentralisation of decisions and reshapes services.

The leader considered the industrial sector one of the most important to ensure the national economy and crucial for the economic life of the country.

The meeting aimed at pay tribute to the first of May - International Work's Day.

The Democratico Trade Union of Industry, Commerce and Services Workers currently has more than 2,000 workers in Luanda province.

