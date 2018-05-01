30 April 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Minurso - Security Council's Resolution 'Turning Point' in Handling Sahrawi Issue

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — The resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) by six months represents a turning point in the handling of the Sahrawi issue by the Security Council, said M'Hamed Khedad, the Sahrawi coordinator with MINURSO.

The Sahrawi coordinator with MINURSO welcomed the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (Minurso) by six months.

In this aspect, the official highlighted that this step represents a turning point in the handling of the Sahrawi issue by the Security Council.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council adopted, Friday, in New York, a draft resolution extending by six months, until 31 October, the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Holding of a Referendum in Western Sahara.

By 12 voices in favor and three abstentions (Russia, China and Ethiopia), the Security Council adopted a resolution which calls the two parties in conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front, to resume negotiations, at standstill since 2012, without pre-conditions and in good faith.

Speaking just after the adoption, UN representative said that the status quo in Western Sahara didn't allow reaching a fair and lasting solution to the conflict, calling to support Special Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler in his mediation mission.

Morocco

Sundowns, Wydad Clash in Battle of Champions

South African football champions elect, Mamelodi Sundowns, have put their league championship celebration on hold with… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.