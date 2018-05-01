Morocco: Minurso - Security Council's Resolution 'Turning Point' in Handling Sahrawi Issue

New York — The resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) by six months represents a turning point in the handling of the Sahrawi issue by the Security Council, said M'Hamed Khedad, the Sahrawi coordinator with MINURSO.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council adopted, Friday, in New York, a draft resolution extending by six months, until 31 October, the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Holding of a Referendum in Western Sahara.

By 12 voices in favor and three abstentions (Russia, China and Ethiopia), the Security Council adopted a resolution which calls the two parties in conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front, to resume negotiations, at standstill since 2012, without pre-conditions and in good faith.

Speaking just after the adoption, UN representative said that the status quo in Western Sahara didn't allow reaching a fair and lasting solution to the conflict, calling to support Special Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler in his mediation mission.