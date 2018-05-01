Nigeria: Kachikwu Denies Interest in OML 11 Transferred to Chevron

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has denied his interest and involvement in Oil Mining lease, OML 11, transferred to Chevron Nigeria limited.

In a statement sent to Sweetcrude, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria stated that: "The attention of the Office of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources has been drawn to a letter dated April 10, 2018 written to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari by the Ken Saro Wiwa Associates (KSWA) alleging entrenched interest of Dr. Kachikwu in relation to OML 11.

"A copy of this same letter was published as an open letter in the April 14, 2018 edition of a major newspaper. Having reviewed the said publication, the Minister of State wishes to categorically state for the records that the Honourable Minister of State has not held any conversation with Chevron Nigeria Limited to discuss OML 11 nor made any recommendation to Chevron in respect of OML 11, nor indicated an interest in any company that might be collaborating with Chevron or any party to develop OML 11."

It added that: "The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is resolutely committed and focused on delivering on the key aspirations of the #7BigWins of which Business Environment, Investment Drive, Niger Delta and Security remains key themes."