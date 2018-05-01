1 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kachikwu Denies Interest in OML 11 Transferred to Chevron

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has denied his interest and involvement in Oil Mining lease, OML 11, transferred to Chevron Nigeria limited.

In a statement sent to Sweetcrude, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria stated that: "The attention of the Office of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources has been drawn to a letter dated April 10, 2018 written to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari by the Ken Saro Wiwa Associates (KSWA) alleging entrenched interest of Dr. Kachikwu in relation to OML 11.

"A copy of this same letter was published as an open letter in the April 14, 2018 edition of a major newspaper. Having reviewed the said publication, the Minister of State wishes to categorically state for the records that the Honourable Minister of State has not held any conversation with Chevron Nigeria Limited to discuss OML 11 nor made any recommendation to Chevron in respect of OML 11, nor indicated an interest in any company that might be collaborating with Chevron or any party to develop OML 11."

It added that: "The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is resolutely committed and focused on delivering on the key aspirations of the #7BigWins of which Business Environment, Investment Drive, Niger Delta and Security remains key themes."

Nigeria

Ex-Trump Aide Insists He Calls African Countries Shithole

A former White House staff Monday said President Donald Trump called some African countries 'shithole'. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.